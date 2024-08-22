Older people struggle with rising water bills

A new study by Independent Age shows that many older people in England and Wales are struggling to pay their water bills.

The research found that 38% of those aged 65 and over in England, who earn less than £15,000 a year, and 29% in Wales, are having trouble keeping up with their bills.

In response, Independent Age and 14 other organisations are asking the Minister for Water and Flooding to bring in a single social tariff for water in England and Wales.

This comes after news that water bills will go up by an average of 21% over the next five years, starting in April 2025.

Right now, water companies offer social tariffs to help people with low incomes, but the support varies depending on where you live.

Since you can’t switch water suppliers, this can mean some people don’t get the help they need.

The study also shows that many older people are cutting back on how much water they use to deal with rising bills.

In England, 40% of older people and in Wales, 33%, are using less water to save money.

The charities say that a single social tariff would make it easier for people who are struggling to get the support they need, no matter where they live.