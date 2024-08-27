Scotland speeds up grid connections

SSEN Transmission, working with SSEN Distribution, has raised the threshold for when renewable energy projects in northern Scotland need a Transmission Impact Assessment (TIA).

The threshold has been increased from 50kW to 200kW, meaning more projects can connect to the grid faster and without extra costs.

This change will benefit around 35 customers on mainland Scotland, who together generate over 5MW of power.

These projects can now connect to the grid sooner than expected.

The new threshold applies to the mainland, but not to the surrounding islands, where it remains at 50kW due to network limitations.

The decision follows a review that looked at the number of customers, the security of the grid and the impact of new technologies.

SSEN Transmission will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust the threshold in the future if needed.

Josh King, the Managing Director, Gensource, and Chair of Solar Energy Scotland, said: “This move will be particularly beneficial for businesses in the North of Scotland, supporting them to decarbonise their operations and generate clean, affordable energy.”