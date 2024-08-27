Scotland’s wind farms paid over £205m to shut down

Windfarm operators in Scotland have been paid over £205 million this year to turn off their turbines, according to new figures.

These payments, known as constraint payments, are made when wind power cannot be used or when the wind is too strong.

This year, these payouts are on track to hit record levels, with more than £45 million paid out in just the past month.

Constraint payments have been rising steadily since they began in 2010.

They occur when wind power generated in Scotland exceeds the local demand, but the electricity cannot be sent to England due to limited grid capacity.

So far this year, total payments across Great Britain have reached over £216 million, with the vast majority going to Scottish wind farms.

According to the charity Renewable Energy Foundation, last year, the total for constraint payments reached £278.5 million and this year’s figures suggest that a new record could be set.

The costs of these payments are passed on to consumers, contributing to rising energy bills.