Energy bills skyrocket while fuel poverty hits households

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has commissioned a study to explore how fuel poor households are affected by the transition to net zero.

The research focuses on the barriers and enablers for these households and the role of government energy efficiency schemes in England.

The study finds that transitioning to net zero presents significant challenges, especially for fuel poor households.

The report highlights that these households face additional costs and uncertainties related to energy efficiency measures and low carbon technologies.

Financial constraints, lack of time and limited knowledge contribute to difficulties in adopting net zero solutions.

Barriers identified include high installation costs, lack of trust in schemes and inconsistent access to advice.

The report suggests that improvements in communication and targeted support could help overcome these challenges.

Additionally, bespoke solutions are needed for different types of housing tenures, such as private rentals and social housing.

The research also evaluates various energy efficiency schemes like the Energy Company Obligation and the Home Upgrade Grant.

It underscores the importance of building trust and providing clear information to encourage scheme participation and support fuel poor households effectively.