Prime Minister vows to fix energy crisis

The Prime Minister addressed the nation, outlining the government’s priorities to rebuild and stabilise the country’s foundations.

In his speech, he emphasised the need for economic growth, particularly through wealth creation and the establishment of a national wealth fund.

Keir Starmer outlined several measures, including the establishment of a new energy company, “Great British Energy,” to help reduce bills and create jobs.

He said, “If we don’t take tough action across the board, we won’t be able to fix the foundations of the country as we need.

“I didn’t want to means test the Winter Fuel Payment, but it was a choice we had to make.

“A choice to protect the most vulnerable pensioners, while doing what is necessary to repair the public finances.”

In his address, he also stated, “There’s a budget coming in October and it’s going to be painful.

“We have no other choice given the situation that we’re in, so those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden.

“And that’s why we’re cracking down on non-doms. Those who made the mess should have to do their bit to clean it up.

“That’s why we’re strengthening the powers of the water regulator and backing tough fines on water companies that have let sewage flood our rivers, lakes and seas.”