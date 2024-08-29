MoD urges block on cross Channel cable over security concerns

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has called for the £1.35 billion Aquind interconnector, a proposed electricity cable between Hampshire and Normandy, to be blocked due to national security concerns.

A decision on the project is expected later this year.

In its submission to ministers, the MoD stated that the interconnector could “unacceptably impede and compromise” military operations in and around Portsmouth Naval Base.

Specific details of the concerns have not been disclosed for security reasons, but Capt Lee McLocklan, deputy commander of Portsmouth Naval Base, highlighted that the proposal would pose risks to the base and surrounding areas of the English Channel, affecting military training and operations.

James Muncie, who leads efforts against counter-economic threats, further described the potential impact as a “clear risk to UK defence and national security.”

MoD said: “The reasons why the proposed development is a cause of significant concern for

the MoD and why MoD considers development consent should be refused necessarily involve information regarding UK defence and national security which it would be contrary to the national interest to disclose.

“What can be said in these submissions is that the proposed development would unacceptably impede and compromise the safe and effective use of a key defence asset, HMNB Portsmouth, and RN operations in the area of HMNB Portsmouth and the English Channel, including unacceptably limiting military training.

“This represents a clear risk to UK defence and national security.”

Aquind, the company behind the interconnector, has strongly rejected the MoD’s position, calling it “unsubstantiated” and pointing out that the MoD had previously expressed no safeguarding concerns about the cable route during an earlier examination in 2020.

Aquind also emphasised that the interconnector has undergone extensive assessments and received a recommendation for development consent.

A government spokesperson confirmed that the re-determination process is ongoing and that the MoD’s concerns are being considered.

The Aquind interconnector, if approved, would provide a link in the UK’s energy network, capable of powering up to five million homes.

Ben Iorio, Aquind spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Any concern that Aquind Interconnector would “unacceptably impede and compromise the safe and effective use of HMNB Portsmouth and operations there and in the surrounding area of the English Channel” or “unacceptably limit military training” is entirely misplaced and appears to misunderstand how such a project would be constructed and maintained.

“Offshore cable laying is typically completed within a week in a particular location, and we’ve expressed willingness to work in coordination with the MoD during that period.

“Maintenance operations are infrequent, brief and again could be undertaken in coordination with the MoD.

“There is no basis on which such brief operations undertaken in coordination with the MoD could significantly impact HMNB Portsmouth’s safe and effective use or unacceptably limit military training.

“We also find it surprising that the MoD has taken months to explain issues that, at their core, involve straightforward safety and training concerns. This delay is perplexing given the importance of timely, transparent communication in matters of national security.”