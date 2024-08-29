UK energy consumption drops

UK energy production and consumption declined from April to June 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Primary energy consumption fell by 2%, with a 1.4% drop when adjusted for temperature changes.

Indigenous energy production decreased by 6.1%, hitting a record low in June due to reduced oil and gas output.

Electricity generation by major power producers was down by 6.2% and reached a record low, according to government statistics.

Gas generation dropped by 41%, while coal generation increased by 29%, though it remains minimal.

Nuclear and renewable energy generation saw increases of 13% and 28%, respectively.

Renewables provided 47.7% of electricity, with gas at 28.3%, nuclear at 22.4% and coal at 0.7%.

The low carbon share of electricity generation rose to 70.1%, a record high, while the fossil fuel share fell to 29.2%.

High levels of net electricity imports contributed to these changes.