New deal to upgrade 2.5m smart meters in the North West

Electricity North West has signed a five-year agreement with energy tech firm Procode to migrate its smart meter estate to Procode’s Intelligent Data Adapter (IDA).

The migration, starting in November, will cover approximately 2.5 million meters in North West England.

Procode’s IDA will offer a detailed view of the smart meter network and improve the management of power outages by allowing remote checks of homes’ energy status.

The system can handle thousands of messages per second, which will help Electricity North West respond more effectively during storms and prioritise supply restoration.

This deal marks Electricity North West’s first use of Software as a Service (SaaS) for smart infrastructure and represents a move towards a more secure, cloud-based system.

It also highlights Procode’s role in advancing technology for Distribution Network Operators.

Paul Killilea, Electricity North West Asset and Investment Director, said: “We are the most digitised distribution network operator. We adopt digital processes to make us more efficient and improve customer service.

“Procode’s IDA gives us a state-of-the art communication gateway with smart meters that allows us to deliver improved services for customers when managing power outages and making investment decisions supporting low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles and solar panels.”