UK wind power blows gas away

In August, wind energy became the largest source of electricity generation in Great Britain.

According to ESO‘s latest data, wind power led electricity generation, providing 31.8% of the total supply.

Gas followed with 16.8%.

Overall, 60% of electricity was produced from zero carbon sources, with a peak of 87% reached on 23rd August at 10 am.

The average carbon intensity of electricity generation for the month was 83 grammes of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour (gCO2/kWh).

The lowest carbon intensity was recorded on 23rd August at 11 am, at 25 gCO2/kWh.

Coal accounted for just 0.2% of the energy mix, resulting in 288 consecutive hours without coal power.

Electricity demand peaked at 29,103 megawatts (MW) on 28th August at 5 pm.