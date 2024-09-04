Login
UK wind power blows gas away

In August, wind energy became the largest source of electricity generation in Britain, contributing over 31% of the total, while gas came in second with nearly 17%
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/04/2024 3:47 PM
Image: Shutterstock
In August, wind energy became the largest source of electricity generation in Great Britain.

According to ESO‘s latest data, wind power led electricity generation, providing 31.8% of the total supply.

Gas followed with 16.8%.

Overall, 60% of electricity was produced from zero carbon sources, with a peak of 87% reached on 23rd August at 10 am.

The average carbon intensity of electricity generation for the month was 83 grammes of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour (gCO2/kWh).

The lowest carbon intensity was recorded on 23rd August at 11 am, at 25 gCO2/kWh.

Coal accounted for just 0.2% of the energy mix, resulting in 288 consecutive hours without coal power.

Electricity demand peaked at 29,103 megawatts (MW) on 28th August at 5 pm.

