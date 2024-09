The Energy Ombudsman has reported a 22% decrease in consumer complaints in the first half of 2024, falling from 68,186 cases last year to 53,210.

Despite the overall drop, billing issues remain the most common complaint, with 32,588 cases reported this year, down from 37,344.

Problems with customer service have decreased to 6,038 cases from 8,108 and complaints about smart meters have fallen to 5,059 from 8,428.