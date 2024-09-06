Wind rethink: UK to dial down 2030 offshore wind goal?

The UK Government is reportedly considering reducing its target of achieving 55GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

According to Bloomberg, this adjustment may be due to new analysis suggesting that the country may require less offshore wind power than previously anticipated.

The report suggests the current target, which exceeds the earlier goal of 50GW, could be revised because of supply chain constraints and concerns about the grid‘s capacity to handle increased power.

Bloomberg’s sources indicated that while electricity demand is expected to rise sharply by 2050, the increase by 2030 may be more modest.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Energy Live News: “We are committed to making Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030 by doubling onshore wind, tripling solar power and quadrupling offshore wind.

“We showed strong progress in reversing last year’s auction results, with contracts secured for Europe’s largest and second largest offshore wind farm projects.

“The Energy Secretary is working with industry to accelerate ways the Contracts for Difference scheme can be expanded even further, so that more renewable energy, including offshore wind, can be connected to the grid and quicker.”