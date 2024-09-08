Prime Minister: “Tough decisions” over winter fuel cuts needed

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband visited Hutchinson Engineering to kick off the inaugural major collaboration between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate Image: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

The Prime Minister has said his government is “going to have to be unpopular” as he stood by the decision to cut winter fuel payments.

Previously, the payments, ranging from £200 to £300 per year, were given to more than 10 million pensioners, but these were cut in July for all but the poorest by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Defending the plan to remove winter fuel payments from most pensioners, he stated that he is “fixing the foundations” and assured that support would still be provided to those in greatest need.

In his first major interview since taking office, Sir Keir Starmer told Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that he is determined to bring change, which requires “doing the difficult things now.”

Laura Kuenssberg highlighted concerns from viewers, including a message from Ray Bosdet, who said: “I thought I might regret my vote within a year.

“I certainly didn’t think I would regret it by the first decision made by the new government to attack the pensioners, those in this country who cannot go on to strike, to show our disgust.”

In response, Mr Starmer replied, “What I say to Ray, and to many people who will have concerns, who are watching this and listening to this is that we were voted in to office to bring about change, to make sure we improve living standards, make people feel better off, to improve public services, to deal with crime, deal with immigration and issues like that.”

The government‘s proposal to end universal winter fuel payments will be put to a vote in Parliament, where it is likely to face considerable opposition.