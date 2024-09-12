National Grid wins Ofgem funds for net zero projects

Three innovation projects led by National Grid have received £15.3 million in funding from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund to help develop the UK’s electricity transmission and distribution networks.

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) has been awarded £8.5 million to create a strategy for removing the greenhouse gas SF6 from the electricity network.

National Grid Electricity Distribution has been granted nearly £6.9 million for two projects: one to support regional energy planning for net zero using a digital platform and another to address load imbalances in the distribution network as more customers switch to low carbon technologies.

Sean Coleman, Strategic Innovation Fund Manager at NGET, said: “This funding represents a major opportunity for us to reduce and eventually eliminate our dependency on the greenhouse gas SF6, to deepen our understanding of SF6-free technologies and maintain the world-class reliability of our network.”