New earthquake maps set to boost UK offshore energy safety

New hazard maps have been released to improve safety for the UK’s offshore energy sector.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) has published updated seismic hazard models for the first time in over 20 years.

These maps offer detailed insights into earthquake risks across the UK’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which includes areas used for offshore energy production.

The updated maps come as the UK expands its offshore renewable energy infrastructure to meet net zero targets.

Dr Ilaria Mosca from BGS noted that advancements in technology have enhanced understanding of seismic hazards and how to manage uncertainties.

She highlighted that knowing these risks is essential for designing structures like wind farms and carbon capture facilities to reduce potential damage.

The UK experiences 200 to 300 earthquakes each year, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 6.1 in 1931.

Recent seismic events, such as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in the northern part of the North Sea in 2022, underscore the importance of accurate hazard assessments, especially around carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites.

Dr Ilaria Mosca said: “These maps empower developers with the knowledge of the areas that have the greatest potential for key infrastructure, including CCS, to be built without the serious risk of damage caused by the ground shaking produced by future potential earthquakes, helping to ensure net zero can be achieved alongside the safety of those on and offshore.”