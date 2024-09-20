Login
Grid connections seen as major hurdle for renewable energy growth

Nearly 75% of energy experts see timely grid connections as the main barrier to renewable energy growth in the UK
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/20/2024 11:15 AM
National Grid ESO sets out plan to support UK’s energy security
Image: Shutterstock
Nearly 75% of energy experts consider timely grid connections to be the most significant challenge for renewable energy deployment in the UK.

That’s according to a recent poll conducted by Cornwall Insight and Weightmans, which highlights ongoing difficulties in securing grid connections, with none of the surveyed sites able to provide connection dates before 2033.

Furthermore, over 60% of renewable projects in development have not progressed in status from 2018 to 2023.

To address these issues, the Electricity System Operator, the government, and Ofgem have renewed efforts to implement the Connections Action Plan (CAP), announced in November 2023.

The CAP includes key actions such as improving data processes and maximising existing network capacity.

While there is some optimism about potential reforms, experts remain concerned about the pace at which these changes can be implemented.

Analysts warn that without an expedited and streamlined connection process, the UK may struggle to meet its 2030 decarbonisation targets.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

