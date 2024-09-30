Businesses join forces for greener future

Consultancy Pineapple Partnerships has emphasised the critical role of large scale commercial collaborations in speeding up the transition to a sustainable future.

The organisation, which has worked with partners such as NatWest, Schneider Electric, British Gas and Signify, suggests that partnerships are essential for achieving systemic change.

In their report, The Partnership Era: Scaling Impact and Accelerating the Transition to a Sustainable Future, Pineapple Partnerships explores how businesses can work together to scale up sustainability solutions.

The report highlights the importance of collaboration and systems thinking to achieve meaningful change across industries.

The paper states, “We are now entering The Partnership Era, enabled by platform technology, in which organisations are increasingly interdependent and success means collaboration and system thinking.

‘Good business’ means working across value chains for system-wide impact.”

One key initiative mentioned is Pineapple Homes, a venture involving Natwest, British Gas, and Places for People, which aims to speed up the adoption of decarbonisation solutions in social housing.

Similarly, the Pineapple CoRE consortium, involving Schneider Electric and Signify, is focused on simplifying the decarbonisation process for commercial real estate owners, aiming to retrofit 500 million square feet of commercial space by 2028.

Adam Swash, Co-Founder and COO of Pineapple Partnerships, said: “Pineapple

Partnerships is a think tank, consultancy and venture builder that creates partnerships to

solve system-level sustainability problems across entire value chains, delivering

transformative business models at a scale that unlocks market opportunity in ways that are

very hard for a single organisation to do alone.

“And the best part? We go beyond for people, planet and purpose.”

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director for Net Zero at British Gas, says: “As part of our

ambition to energise a greener fairer future, we are committed to helping households to

decarbonise in a way that is simple and affordable.

“We are pleased to be part of this collaboration which is set to implement best practices, learnings and technology.”