Measures to ease energy bill increases

Millions of people will face higher energy bills when the energy price cap increases by 10% on Tuesday 1st October.

This change will add £149 to the average annual cost for households on variable tariffs.

In response, consumer group Which? is advising households to take steps to reduce their energy costs.

While switching providers or tariffs may not yield significant savings, opting for paperless billing and paying by direct debit could save around £50 a year by moving to cheaper deals.

Another recommended measure is draught-proofing.

This process can be straightforward and effective, helping to lower energy costs.

Households can focus on areas such as windows, loft hatches and cracks in walls.

Simple solutions like using draught excluders or making them with fabric and old clothes can help.

Using appliances wisely can also cut costs.

For instance, washing laundry at 30 degrees instead of 40 can save about 38% based on Which?’s tests.

It has also suggested to stack dishwashers effectively and run them only when full.

Condenser tumble dryers are known to be expensive to operate.

While heat pump tumble dryers have an average running cost of £50 a year, condenser tumble dryers can cost as much as £171 annually.

Heating water adds to energy bills too.

Those with hot water tanks can save money by adjusting heating controls to heat only the necessary amount.

For those with combi boilers, lowering the water temperature and limiting the duration of hot water use during tasks can help manage costs.