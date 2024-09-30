Water reservoirs as huge batteries for UK grid?

Water reservoirs may play a key role in supporting the UK’s energy grid, according to a recent study published in Nature Water.

As the UK increasingly relies on renewable energy sources like wind and solar, managing electricity supply and demand is becoming more challenging.

The research from Stanford University suggests that by controlling how water is stored and released, reservoirs can help maintain grid stability.

When renewable energy production is high, such as during windy or sunny periods, reservoirs can store excess energy.

Then, during times of high demand, they can release that energy, effectively acting like batteries and reducing the need for costly battery storage systems.

The study emphasises that this method could enhance energy security in the UK and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

It also introduces a framework for evaluating how well water reservoirs can provide energy flexibility, enabling better cooperation between water management and energy production.