Energy bills rise as price cap hits £1,717 from today

Starting today, 1st October, the energy price cap set by Ofgem has risen to £1,717 per year, a 10% increase from the previous cap of £1,568.

This rise is mainly due to higher wholesale gas prices.

The price cap sets the maximum rate energy suppliers can charge per kilowatt hour (kWh) for gas and electricity in England, Scotland and Wales.

However, it does not limit total energy bills, which depend on usage.

Households paying by direct debit will see an average increase of £12 a month on their energy bills.