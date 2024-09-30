Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsTop Stories

Energy bills rise as price cap hits £1,717 from today

From today, 1st October, the energy price cap increases to £1,717 per year, adding around £12 a month to the average household bill due to higher gas prices
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/01/2024 12:00 AM
0 0
0
‘Nearly 42% fail to pay energy bills’
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Starting today, 1st October, the energy price cap set by Ofgem has risen to £1,717 per year, a 10% increase from the previous cap of £1,568.

This rise is mainly due to higher wholesale gas prices.

The price cap sets the maximum rate energy suppliers can charge per kilowatt hour (kWh) for gas and electricity in England, Scotland and Wales.

However, it does not limit total energy bills, which depend on usage.

Households paying by direct debit will see an average increase of £12 a month on their energy bills.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.