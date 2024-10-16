Equity Energies launches Carbon Admissions research study

We caught up with Ryan O’Neill and Toby Costar from Equity Energies as they launched their Carbon Admissions campaign. The campaign, including a robust research study and report, has been designed to encourage more open, honest conversations about what we know, and more importantly, what we don’t know about reaching Net Zero.

A playful twist on carbon emissions, this campaign serves as a reminder that Net Zero is a complex and ever-changing endeavour. No-one has all the answers, there is no silver bullet, and every organisation is at a different stage in their journey.

The message throughout this campaign is that We Don’t Know What We Don’t Know and most importantly, it’s okay not to have all the answers.

Ready to dive deeper? Visit the Carbon Admissions site to download the report and to explore the insights and challenges uncovered through the research study. And why not make your own Carbon Admission using #CarbonAdmissions.