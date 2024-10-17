Digital transformation partnership set to enhance German energy services

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 10: WIRED Energy Tech Summit at Kraftwerk on October 10, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Axel Schmidt/Getty Images for Octopus Energy)

A new partnership has been formed to accelerate the digital transformation of the German energy sector.

Digital solutions provider Kraken has agreed with MAINGAU Energie, a German energy supplier.

Under the agreement, Kraken will implement its operating platform for MAINGAU, aiming to improve customer service across Germany.

The platform’s structure is designed to automate customer service processes and enhance interaction quality.

A key feature of this partnership is the introduction of Kraken’s “universal agent” operating model for MAINGAU’s customer service teams.

This approach equips representatives with a comprehensive view of customer accounts, enabling them to address issues more effectively.

The model has been successful in improving customer satisfaction while reducing service costs for utilities customers worldwide.