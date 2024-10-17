Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsNet Zero

Digital transformation partnership set to enhance German energy services

Kraken has partnered with MAINGAU Energie to digitalise its customer service through an AI-powered platform
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/17/2024 8:56 AM
0 0
0
Digital transformation partnership set to enhance German energy services
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 10: WIRED Energy Tech Summit at Kraftwerk on October 10, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Axel Schmidt/Getty Images for Octopus Energy)
0
Shares

A new partnership has been formed to accelerate the digital transformation of the German energy sector.

Digital solutions provider Kraken has agreed with MAINGAU Energie, a German energy supplier.

Under the agreement, Kraken will implement its operating platform for MAINGAU, aiming to improve customer service across Germany.

The platform’s structure is designed to automate customer service processes and enhance interaction quality.

A key feature of this partnership is the introduction of Kraken’s “universal agent” operating model for MAINGAU’s customer service teams.

This approach equips representatives with a comprehensive view of customer accounts, enabling them to address issues more effectively.

The model has been successful in improving customer satisfaction while reducing service costs for utilities customers worldwide.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.