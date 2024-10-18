TotalEnergies and Valeo boost partnership to improve EV battery solutions

At this year’s Paris Motor Show, TotalEnergies and Valeo announced an expansion of their partnership aimed at improving electric vehicle (EV) battery performance.

The collaboration will focus on two main initiatives: the development of an innovative cooling solution for EV batteries and the creation of a single fluid to enhance thermal management across the vehicle.

Since their partnership began in 2022, TotalEnergies and Valeo have been working on a cooling system that utilises liquid dielectric technology.

This system is designed to maintain optimal battery temperature, which can enhance battery autonomy, lower carbon footprints, and reduce fire risks.

Field trials are currently underway to assess the system’s effectiveness, particularly during rapid charging.

The second initiative involves extending the benefits of the new immersive fluids to other components of the vehicle.

The goal is to develop a comprehensive thermal management system that can improve energy efficiency and extend the range of future EVs.