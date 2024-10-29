Partnership signs agreement for major green hydrogen project in Morocco

A new project aimed at producing green hydrogen has been announced in Morocco.

The initiative, named the “Chbika” project, involves a collaboration between TE H2, a joint venture of TotalEnergies and the EREN Group, along with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and A.P. Møller Capital.

This project is set to build a large scale renewable energy facility.

The project will be located in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, near the Atlantic coast, and aims to generate 1 gigawatt (GW) of onshore solar and wind energy.

This renewable energy will be used to produce green hydrogen through the electrolysis of desalinated seawater.

The hydrogen will then be converted into approximately 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia each year, targeting the European market.