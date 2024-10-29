Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Low Carbon

Partnership signs agreement for major green hydrogen project in Morocco

The project, located near the Atlantic coast, aims to build 1 gigawatt of solar and wind capacity to produce green hydrogen and transform it into 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/29/2024 9:12 AM
0 0
0
Morocco’s renewable sector ‘to make up 52% of capacity mix by 2030’
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

A new project aimed at producing green hydrogen has been announced in Morocco.

The initiative, named the “Chbika” project, involves a collaboration between TE H2, a joint venture of TotalEnergies and the EREN Group, along with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and A.P. Møller Capital.

This project is set to build a large scale renewable energy facility.

The project will be located in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, near the Atlantic coast, and aims to generate 1 gigawatt (GW) of onshore solar and wind energy.

This renewable energy will be used to produce green hydrogen through the electrolysis of desalinated seawater.

The hydrogen will then be converted into approximately 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia each year, targeting the European market.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.