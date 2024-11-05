SSEN launches battery trials to slash emissions from generator fleet

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is implementing measures to reduce emissions as part of its commitment to achieving an 80% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.

The Distribution Network Operator is conducting trials of innovative net zero solutions to replace its current fleet of fossil-fuel generators used during power outages.

Recently, SSEN successfully conducted a test where it connected a large battery pack to the network through a substation in Slough.

This test evaluated how the battery would perform during a supply interruption, marking a significant advancement in SSEN’s efforts to enhance its response to outages without relying on traditional fossil fuels.

Under its current operations, SSEN deploys generators to provide power during prolonged outages on the network.

However, in line with its commitment to net zero, the company is urgently seeking longer-term solutions to eliminate emissions from its generator fleet.

Over the next few months, SSEN engineers will trial various battery electric and hydrogen-powered systems to assess their performance, efficiency, and durability.

The outcomes of these trials will inform a thorough procurement process aimed at replacing the existing generator fleet.