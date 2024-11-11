CASE STUDY: ElecLink Dispatch System Damas MMS:Inca Implementation

Passing through the Channel Tunnel, ElecLink is a 1000 MW high-voltage direct current electrical interconnector between the UK and France. Completed in 2022, this interconnector has since achieved cross-border flows with a low environmental impact, improved energy supply security, and provided current and future cost savings.

How Damas MMS:Inca Supports ElecLink in 5 Basic Steps:

Along with the Interconnector Capability, the aggregated and netted nominations from the Nomination Platform are the initial input for the solution. Based on the input values, the system calculates the Power Orders, i.e., the Reference Program. The calculated output is then used to control the power flow through the interconnector. Apart from the scheduling calculations, the dispatch system also manages the Interconnector Capability and all planned/unplanned outages. Based on the calculated Power Profile, the System submits instructions to the interconnector effectively controlling its flow .

Unicorn and the EDS

Unicorn has successfully implemented the ElecLink Dispatch System (EDS), an HVDC dispatch system for ElecLink Limited and its electricity interconnector passing through the Channel Tunnel. This makes the EDS the first dispatch system implemented by Unicorn for an HVDC interconnector leading through a submarine tunnel. The ElecLink Dispatch System was successfully launched into commercial operation in May 2022.

The EDS is based on the Damas MMS:Inca platform, which is implemented and consistently developed by Unicorn. The system’s primary goal is to generate power instructions based on nominated values, the interconnector’s capability, the given configuration, identified and planned outages, and other constraints. These instructions are then automatically provided to the HVDC Control & Protection (C&P) System, thus ensuring the interconnector’s real-time, smooth operation.

Delivering the ElecLink Dispatch System includes not only the dispatch system as described above but also its complete infrastructure ++and installation. The automated system processes are further supported by continuous monitoring, while the entire system operation is provided by the experienced Unicorn Second Line Support team.

What Makes this Deployment Unique?

The ElecLink interconnector is a standout installation – it’s laid through the Channel Tunnel connecting Great Britain and France. Unlike other interconnectors in the area, ElecLink is not buried under the seabed .

. To guarantee the scheduling process is fully managed and operating personnel are aware of the current scheduling progress, the System provides a set of monitoring screens with data being updated in real time .

. The System also provides a set of monitoring screens for the onsite personnel tasked with overseeing both the scheduling process and the actual dispatch and overall condition of the interconnector.

ElecLink COO’s Thoughts on the Project:

“In partnership with Unicorn, ElecLink Limited has concluded the delivery of the ElecLink Dispatch System, which is one of the critical systems to enabling the unique ElecLink project. ElecLink delivers a greater electricity interconnection in Europe through the Channel Tunnel, improving energy supply security at this critical time and enhancing access to renewable energy. We are pleased that Unicorn was part of this historical milestone. We are proud to contribute to building a more connected European electricity market while ensuring low environmental impact.”

Richard Sidley

Chief Operating Officer of ElecLink Ltd.