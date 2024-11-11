‘Smart meter issues cause billing problems in northern England and Scotland’

Smart energy meters in northern England and Scotland are facing significant issues, with customers struggling to receive accurate bills or submit readings due to signal problems, BBC Panorama has learned.

The problem stems from the technology used to transmit data from the meters to energy suppliers.

In southern parts of Great Britain, including the Midlands, Wales and southern England, smart meters use wireless cellular technology similar to mobile phones.

This allows for better signal coverage, and if there are weak spots, a signal can be boosted with an aerial.

However, in northern England and Scotland, meters rely on long-range radio frequencies, which are more prone to disruption.

Energy UK, the body that represents energy suppliers, has confirmed that this regional divide is contributing to ongoing issues for customers.

According to BBC Panorama, meter engineers have also verified the problem, explaining that these signal issues can result in customers needing to submit manual readings or receiving estimated bills.