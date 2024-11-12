London Gateway launches ‘world’s first’ all-electric berth to boost port capacity

DP World has officially launched its £350 million fourth berth at London Gateway.

The new 430-metre all-electric berth will handle large vessels with enhanced efficiency, using a fleet of electric vehicles and equipment to service the ships.

The first ship to dock at the new berth was the MSC Sena.

This new berth will increase the port’s trading capacity by over 30%, improving global connectivity and allowing for faster ship turnaround times.

The launch of the new berth has also led to the creation of 200 permanent jobs at the port, which is part of Thames Freeport.

DP World has set a target to make London Gateway the UK’s largest container port by trading volume within the next five years.