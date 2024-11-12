Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Low CarbonNet ZeroTop StoriesTransportation

London Gateway launches ‘world’s first’ all-electric berth to boost port capacity

The new £350 million fourth berth, which can accommodate large vessels, increases the port's capacity by over a third
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
12/11/2024 2:00 PM
0 0
0
London Gateway launches ‘world’s first’ all-electric berth to boost port capacity
Image: DP World
0
Shares

DP World has officially launched its £350 million fourth berth at London Gateway.

The new 430-metre all-electric berth will handle large vessels with enhanced efficiency, using a fleet of electric vehicles and equipment to service the ships.

The first ship to dock at the new berth was the MSC Sena.

This new berth will increase the port’s trading capacity by over 30%, improving global connectivity and allowing for faster ship turnaround times.

The launch of the new berth has also led to the creation of 200 permanent jobs at the port, which is part of Thames Freeport.

DP World has set a target to make London Gateway the UK’s largest container port by trading volume within the next five years.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.