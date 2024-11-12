UK Prime Minister at COP29 to highlight £5tn green investment opportunity

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the COP29 climate summit, where he will present the economic potential of the global transition to green energy.

Keir Starmer is expected to address nearly 100 international delegations, highlighting Britain’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting international partnerships.

Mr Starmer will outline the estimated £5.43 trillion investment opportunity associated with transitioning to green energy worldwide, suggesting that Britain can play a role in supporting this shift while benefiting economically.

According to the Prime Minister, Britain must work with other countries to address climate change by targeting its root causes, adding that such efforts strengthen the nation.

The UK Government has estimated that the global transition to net zero could be worth £1 trillion to British businesses by 2030, as they provide goods, services, and expertise for green energy initiatives.

Keir Starmer has suggested that this transition has the potential to stimulate economic growth within the UK by supporting jobs in green industries.