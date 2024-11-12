UN chief urges faster climate action as COP29 opens

As COP29 commenced in Baku, Azerbaijan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a powerful message to global leaders, urging urgent and decisive action against climate change.

Speaking at the opening of the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit, Mr Guterres warned that the world is in a “final countdown” to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, stressing that time is rapidly running out.

Guterres highlighted 2024 as an unprecedented year for climate extremes, with record-breaking heatwaves, devastating floods, and widespread biodiversity loss.

He described these events as “a masterclass in climate destruction,” impacting people and ecosystems worldwide.

The Secretary-General reminded attendees that the effects of climate change ripple through global supply chains, increase food prices, and drive up insurance costs, underscoring that no country remains untouched by the climate crisis.

Emphasising the injustice of the situation, Mr Guterres pointed out that wealthier nations, historically the largest emitters of greenhouse gases, contribute most to the problem while poorer countries bear the brunt of the impacts.

He stressed that without rapid emissions cuts and significantly expanded adaptation efforts, the economic and human costs will continue to mount.

At COP29, he called for leaders to deliver on key commitments made at COP28, including transitioning away from fossil fuels, increasing renewable energy investment, and aligning national climate targets with the 1.5-degree goal.

He urged countries to submit ambitious, updated national climate plans that cover all sectors and address emissions in line with this target.

The Secretary-General pressed for a fundamental overhaul of carbon markets, warning against “greenwashing” and calling for protections for local communities affected by these initiatives.