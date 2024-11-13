Low Carbon unveils plans for 500MW renewable energy park in Kent

Renewable energy firm Low Carbon has revealed early-stage plans for a significant new solar and energy storage park, South Kent Energy Park, located on Romney Marsh, near Old Romney in Kent.

This 500MW project is expected to supply enough renewable energy to power approximately 140,000 homes annually, amounting to 20% of the county’s households.

Spanning an area of 600 hectares near the Folkestone and Hythe District, the South Kent Energy Park would occupy land north and south of the A259, between Brenzett and New Romney.

The company has also launched the first phase of community engagement, inviting local residents and businesses to participate in information sessions and provide feedback on the proposed design.