Energy price cap expected to rise slightly in January

Energy bills for UK households are expected to remain high this winter, with a slight increase forecast for the energy price cap in January 2025.

The cap, which limits the amount suppliers can charge typical customers on standard tariffs, is projected to rise to £1,736 annually, according to Cornwall Insight.

This marks a 1% increase from the current cap of £1,717, introduced in October.

Ofgem is set to confirm the new level on 22nd November.

While prices have stabilised compared to the extreme fluctuations of the past two years, they remain significantly above historic levels.

Analysts expect the cap to drop slightly in April and October 2025, though sustained high costs are likely to continue.

Experts have called for increased government action to protect vulnerable households from the impact of rising bills.

Suggested measures include social tariffs, adjustments to benefits, or changes to the price cap mechanism itself.

Ofgem is currently reviewing aspects of the cap, with potential reforms expected in the coming year.