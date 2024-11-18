Legislators from 32 nations back COP29 green energy zones initiative

At COP29’s Energy Day, Members of Parliament and lawmakers from 32 nations announced their commitment to supporting the Green Energy Zones and Corridors Pledge.

This initiative aims to accelerate investment into renewable energy infrastructure to help meet global climate targets.

The pledge focuses on creating the regulatory and institutional frameworks needed to drive investment and build the essential infrastructure for Green Energy Zones, which are key to advancing the energy transition.

The announcement was made at an event in Istanbul, organised by Climate Parliament and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), marking the launch of the Parliamentarians for Climate Finance project.

Legislators from a wide range of countries, including Algeria, Argentina, Canada, Egypt, South Africa, and the UK, have committed to this initiative.

They will work to attract green investment and ensure the creation of necessary energy infrastructure, such as transmission grids and interconnections, to support the global energy transition.