New energy storage deal to boost UK renewables

Fidra Energy has partnered with Sungrow to develop a 10GW battery energy storage platform across the UK and Europe by 2030.

The agreement involves Sungrow supplying its PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage systems to two of Fidra’s UK sites.

The systems will initially support two-hour energy storage, with plans for potential expansion to four-hour storage.

Sungrow will also provide maintenance services for the projects.

The first site, Thorpe Marsh in South Yorkshire, will begin construction in 2025 – it will have the capacity to supply electricity to up to 800,000 homes during peak demand.

The second site, West Burton C in Nottinghamshire, will begin construction in 2026 and is expected to power up to 300,000 homes during peak demand.