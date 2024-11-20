Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Low CarbonNuclear

£8m investment boosts Tokamak Energy’s fusion energy ambitions

British Patient Capital has announced an £8m investment into Tokamak Energy as part of a $125m financing round aimed at advancing the commercialisation of fusion energy
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
20/11/2024 10:00 AM
0 0
0
Fusion energy pilot plant unveiled
Image: Tokamak Energy
0
Shares

British Patient Capital has committed £8 million to Tokamak Energy as part of a $125 million (£98.6m) financing round aimed at accelerating the development of fusion energy.

The round, co-led by East X Ventures and Lingotto Investment Management, attracted participation from a range of new investors including global companies Furukawa Electric, BW Group and Sabanci Climate Ventures.

This new funding will help Tokamak Energy scale its high-temperature superconducting (HTS) technology, TE Magnetics, and drive forward its fusion energy ambitions.

The company, which was originally spun out from the UK Atomic Energy Authority in 2009, has now raised a total of $335 million (£264m), including both private sector and government funding from the UK and US.

The investment will support Tokamak Energy’s work on its fusion pilot plant and ground-breaking fusion technologies, which are being developed and tested at the company’s facility near Oxford.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

 

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.