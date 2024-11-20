Funding helps school decarbonise heating with air source heat pumps

Ysgol Brynhyfryd, a secondary school in Ruthin, North Wales, has decarbonised its heating system with funding from the Welsh Government.

The school has replaced its three gas boilers with two commercial air source heat pumps, alongside the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on its roof.

The new system is expected to save the school between £17,000 and £19,000 per year, while also reducing its carbon footprint by 28 tonnes annually.

The two 40kW Mitsubishi Electric CAHV air source heat pumps provide heating for the school’s underfloor heating system, operating efficiently even in temperatures as low as -20°C.

The heat pumps are capable of delivering up to four times more energy in heat than the electricity consumed, achieving an efficiency rate of 300-400%.