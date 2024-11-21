Government unveils Warm Homes Plan to slash bills and boost cleaner heating

The UK Government has launched the Warm Homes Plan, a major initiative aimed at helping households save money on energy bills while making heating more environmentally friendly.

Up to 300,000 homes are expected to benefit from upgrades next year, with measures including grants for heat pumps, support for low income families, and changes to make installing energy efficient systems easier.

One of the main features of the plan is an expanded scheme offering grants of up to £7,500 to help people install heat pumps, which are more efficient and can save families about £100 a year compared to gas boilers when using smart tariffs.

Planning rules are also being simplified to make it easier for homeowners to install heat pumps in England, as current regulations often discourage people from making the switch.

The government is also increasing support for renters, social housing residents and those on lower incomes.

Funding will be available for energy saving improvements like insulation and low carbon heating systems, helping more people live in warm, energy efficient homes.

To support these changes, investment is being directed into British manufacturing.

For example, £5 million has been given to Ideal Heating to boost heat pump production, creating jobs and strengthening the UK’s energy supply chain.

The plan also includes proposals to improve energy efficiency in rental properties by 2030, which could help over a million households save on bills.

The government is consulting on ways to make new boilers and heat pumps more efficient, which could save people with updated gas systems around £30 a year.