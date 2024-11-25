Floating windfarms to be tested for potential harm

The rush to develop floating offshore wind (FLOW) farms could have significant impacts on marine ecosystems.

That’s why a new £7 million research programme has been launched by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI ) and the Crown Estate, to investigate the ecological effects of FLOW infrastructure and provide evidence to guide policy.

The initiative focuses on two projects addressing concerns over the potential disruption caused by FLOW in deeper waters like the Celtic Sea and North Sea.

The EQUIFy Project, led by Plymouth Marine Laboratory, will develop tools to predict and monitor ecosystem changes across the lifecycle of wind farms. By combining advanced modelling and autonomous monitoring systems, it aims to help regulators make faster, more informed decisions about future developments.

The second project, Frontline, led by Heriot-Watt University, will study how FLOW infrastructure interacts with ocean fronts—key areas where water masses meet and create biodiversity hotspots.

Using satellite data and autonomous vehicles, researchers will assess how seabirds, marine mammals and fisheries could be affected.

Both projects aim to balance renewable energy goals with marine conservation and will run over the next four years.