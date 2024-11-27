How can the UK accelerate larger vehicle electrification?

In previous articles, we’ve looked at the status of HGV and large van electrification – and the challenges the UK and its organisations face. Now, we remind ourselves of the potential benefits and explore the opportunities for meaningful progress.

The benefits are clear

In amongst the challenges of electrification, we mustn’t forget the benefits it can bring.

Sustainability first

Customers are increasingly focusing on sustainability among criteria when making purchasing decisions. Organisations are keen to reduce their carbon emissions as they work towards net zero. Ignoring the impact on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) or environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials means handing competitors a huge advantage.

