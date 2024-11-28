Heat networks a massive opportunity for Scotland

The Scottish Government must prioritise heat networks to meet the 2045 target for decarbonising heating.

Heat networks, which distribute heat to multiple buildings or areas, are essential as over half of Scotland’s energy is used to heat homes and buildings.

Scottish Renewables, a trade body representing more than 250 organisations, says it is time for a national strategy, supported by clear delivery plans, to ensure heat networks play a major role in cutting emissions.

The government should give local councils the resources to develop these networks and require buildings to connect to them, particularly using waste heat, as suggested in the Heat in Buildings Bill.

Heat networks also need to be fully integrated with plans for renewable energy and electricity upgrades.

Encouraging public buildings to join heat networks is another key step. Training workers to support the expansion of heat networks will ensure long-term success and help Scotland’s shift to net zero.

Lastly, defining heat networks as a utility, like gas or electricity, would attract vital investment.

These actions they say could transform how Scotland heats its cities, helping achieve climate targets while boosting green infrastructure.