Humans have made hurricanes worse

US scientists say global warming is increasing wind speeds of storms
02/12/2024 2:30 PM
Human-induced climate change is warming the oceans and making hurricanes stronger, faster and more destructive,

Analysing storms from the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, researchers found that greenhouse gas emissions significantly increased hurricane wind speeds by 9-28 mph.

The study by independent scientists at Climate Central, states rising sea surface temperatures, fuelled by human activities, are driving hurricanes to escalate more rapidly, often jumping categories.

This means storms are not only more intense but also harder to predict and prepare for.

Hurricane Lee, one of the season’s most destructive storms, typified the findings. Without human-driven climate change, Lee’s Category 5 winds would likely have been less severe, emphasising the role of emissions in storm amplification.

The report used attribution science, comparing current storm data with a world absent of greenhouse gas pollution.

The report authors said: “This research provides direct evidence of how human actions are making hurricanes more extreme.”

As storms intensify, the report calls for enhanced preparedness and a focus on cutting emissions to mitigate future impacts.

