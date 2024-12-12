Business energy theft on the rise

Thieves are increasing stealing energy from businesses says Crimestoppers.

They have found soaring levels of commercial energy theft, adding financail pressure onto firms that are already grappling with higher operational costs.

Stay Energy Safe, powered by Crimestoppers, is a new guide to help businesses protect their workplaces by understanding the dangers and recognising the signs when energy is being stolen.

Commercial energy theft occurs when businesses illegally tamper with their meters or bypass them completely, to reduce or eliminate their energy bills.

It means they consume energy without it being properly measured and recorded.

As Stay Energy Safe highlights, commercial energy theft occurs across industries, from restaurants and takeaways to retail stores, beauty shops and industrial sites.

In one case, a London business owner bypassing a meter caused the tragic death of an employee, resulting in a manslaughter charge and a £40,000 fine.

In the new guide, Stay Energy Safe reminds firms energy theft prevention is everyone’s responsibility.

Warning signs

The guide says to keep an eye out for unusual activity, such as workers or contractors spending excessive time around energy meters or performing unauthorised electrical or gas work.

Other red flags include unexpectedly low bills, inconsistent energy usage, physical signs of meter tampering such as; loose wires, burn marks, sparks, crackling or hissing noises, or the smell of gas.

If you think your business is at risk contact Stay Energy Safe on 0800 023 2777