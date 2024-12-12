Eden project and local college open new ecology lab for soil science and sustainability

The Eden Project and local Cornwall College have teamed up to open new ecology laboratories to explore biodiversity and soil sustainability.

The Centre for Excellence in Research and Knowledge Transfer, which will be based at the Eden Project, will offer students a chance to improve agricultural techniques to prevent soil degradation, boost crop production and protect the environment.

The labs will be heated by geothermal energy too.

Andy Jasper, CEO of the Eden Project said: “I am incredibly proud of our partnership the Eden Project has with Cornwall College, with the brilliant students, now the cutting-edge laboratories.

“Together, we are shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for our communities and our planet and I feel there has never been a better time or place to study the science, art and practice of horticulture. “

Dr Jennie Jordan, Head of Cornwall College University Centre added: “Our bespoke laboratories are designed to empower growers, farmers, horticulturalists and ecologists with cutting-edge research and practical knowledge to protect our soils, increase biodiversity and secure a resilient future for Cornwall’s land and communities.”

The project was made possible by a £574k investment from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, managed by Cornwall Council and funded by the government.