Go green with AI say the IT crowd

When it comes to boosting sustainability we need to use AI better says an international survey of IT experts.

Research shows Artificial Intelligence, offers untapped potential to boost sustainability efforts, with many companies already adopting its tools.

The AI Barometer, conducted by ESSCA School of Management and consultancy Forvis Mazars, surveyed more than 400 IT leaders in the UK, France and Belgium.

The study found 85% of companies already using AI to drive sustainable practices, with younger generations particularly optimistic.

Top applications include; renewable energy adoption, energy savings, ethical work practices, and waste reduction. Renewable energy use ranked as the highest priority across industries.

Despite progress, areas like biodiversity conservation and sustainable agriculture, deforestation or precision farming, are underexplored.

The research also uncovers significant challenges in tracking the environmental impact of AI itself.

Organisations struggle to quantify their AI-related emissions.

It found 36% of companies track AI energy consumption but the same number do not. Meanwhile, 43% of companies do not measure net greenhouse gas emissions caused by AI.