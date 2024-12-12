Ørsted makes huge investment in offshore wind

Ørsted has announced contracts worth £75–100m with UK companies for its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

The news, welcomed by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, means huge parts of the lucrative work to construct the site will help the UK supply chain.

The wind farm made of 231 turbines will be capable of generating 2.9 GW of green electricity, enough to meet the average daily needs of more than 3.3 million homes.

JDR Cable Systems, Severfield and Smulders, all based in northern England, will deliver key components and services.

Severfield, in its first offshore renewables contract, will supply critical foundation components, including Suspended Internal Platforms, boat landings and anode cages to prevent corrosion.

Smulders, operating from Wallsend, will also provide secondary structures for turbine foundations.

JDR, based in the North East, will connect and test cables linking turbines to offshore converter stations, ensuring seamless integration.

Ørsted says the investment supports more than 300 jobs.

Benj Sykes, Head of Ørsted in the UK, said: “Ørsted has been an investor in Britain, supplying clean energy for 20 years and we believe in supporting the communities in which we work.

“Hornsea 3 is the world’s single largest offshore wind farm and, as well as being based in UK waters, we’re proud to be supporting Britain’s growing offshore wind supply chain.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who has pledged a huge scale up in wind power, said: “This investment is a vote of confidence in British manufacturing and our mission to deliver clean power by 2030, boosting our factories and supporting jobs in the North of England to power up the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.”