Scottish Renewables want interconnector reform

Scottish Renewables say there is a critical role for interconnectors in achieving the UK’s net-zero ambitions but reforms are needed.

They have produced a report which identifies opportunities to optimise interconnector benefits and challenges current policies focused narrowly on locational wholesale pricing.

Electricity interconnectors—high-voltage cables connecting the UK to neighbouring countries—allow clean energy trading and help balance supply and demand.

However, the UK Government’s Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) has focused on locational pricing rather than exploring reforms within a national framework.

Scottish Renewables proposes a broader strategy for interconnectors, including closer collaboration with international partners and aligning with European energy markets to unlock mutual benefits.

Some of their recommendations are; a strategic interconnector plan to integrate with the UK energy system, adoption of European methods for operations, closer ties to trading arrangments in Europe and better market reforms.

Andrew MacNish Porter, Head of Economics and Markets at Scottish Renewable, said: “Interconnectors have been central to the debate over the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements. However, to date, comparatively little effort has been made to explore how interconnector operation can be improved whilst retaining a national wholesale market.”