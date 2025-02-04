Aurora Utilities joins Independent Networks Association

The Independent Networks Association (INA) has welcomed its first new member of 2025 with Aurora Utilities joining the influential trade body.

Aurora Utilities, a newly established Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO), is focused on enabling economic growth by providing fast and flexible electricity connections for new developments.

The Independent Networks Association represents the UK’s leading independent electricity, gas and water network owners, who connect over 80% of new homes and provide critical infrastructure to support economic growth and Net Zero ambitions.

Aurora operates across five key sectors: electric vehicle charging, battery storage and renewables, data centres, industrial and commercial projects plus residential developments.

Welcoming Aurora Utilities to the INA, Executive Director Nicola Pitts said: “We are delighted to welcome Aurora Utilities as our first new member of 2025. Their commitment to delivering innovative, flexible and sustainable solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to support the transition to a smarter, greener energy system.

“The addition of Aurora further strengthens the collective voice of the independent networks sector at a critical time for infrastructure development in the UK.”

Aurora Utilities’ CEO, Simon Reilly, added: “Joining the INA is a natural step for Aurora as we continue to expand our operations to support the UK’s transition to a low-carbon future.”