German battery storage capacity increases 50%

Germany installed nearly 600,000 new stationary battery storage systems in 2024, increasing storage capacity by 50%.

According to the German Solar Industry Association (BSW Solar), this brings the total installed systems to 1.8 million, with a combined capacity of 19 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough to power two million two-person households daily.

The rapid growth highlights Germany’s push to strengthen its energy resilience and support the clean energy transition.

The vast majority of new battery systems (580,000) were installed in homes, raising the total home battery storage capacity to 15.4 GWh.

“Combining photovoltaic systems on your own roof with storage systems is now inexpensive and has become standard,” Carsten Körnig, managing director of BSW Solar, said. “Intelligent storage operation not only saves electricity costs for operators, but also relieves the burden on the grids and reduces the costs of the energy transition,” he added.

Germany installed around 100 large-scale battery storage systems last year. Capacity is forecast to grow up to fivefold within two years to support renewable energy expansion.

Transmission grid operators received 650 project requests totaling 226 GW of storage capacity by January 2025.

If half are approved, they could power 30 million households for a day. The surge aligns with Germany’s renewable energy share hitting 55% of electricity production in 2024.