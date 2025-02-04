Huge disparities over what businesses pay for energy

Where your business is located could mean you’re paying extra for your energy.

While companies in the North East spend an average of £4,237 per year on energy, those in North Wales face costs exceeding £6,363—a £2,000 difference, according to POWWR’s latest Energy Barometer Report.

It found overall prices have dropped with businesses paying 6% less for electricity this quarter compared to last but such regional price differences remain stark.

The report, based on 440,000 data points, shows that the average business electricity bill has dropped to £5,117, nearly half the peak seen in Q4 2022. However, very small businesses saw a 5% rise.

South Scotland saw the largest price drop, with bills for some large firms decreasing by 11% to £28,918.

The report reveals that average UK business now consume around 23 MWh of energy a year – 15% less than the same period in 2023.

However very small businesses, that use less than 10 MWh of energy annually, have actually increased their average usage by almost 10%.

To access the full POWWR Quarterly Energy Barometer Report please click here.