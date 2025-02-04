‘Net Zero Challenge’ to inspire pupils across Scotland

Scotland’s first dedicated outreach vehicle has been launched to engage 25,000 pupils in the journey to net zero.

The ‘Net Zero Challenge’ vehicle will visit over 30 schools, acting as a mobile science centre showcasing energy transition careers, skills and technologies. Backed by the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, the initiative is led by ETZ Ltd, Shell UK and North East Scotland College (NESCol).

Equipped with interactive exhibits on wind, solar and carbon capture, the vehicle is designed to bring energy education to life. Curriculum-linked content and resources will also support teachers in delivering long-term learning.

Launched in Aberdeen, the hydrogen dual-fuel vehicle will begin touring in spring 2025, visiting schools, community hubs, and industry events. It will be accessible to all local authority secondary schools in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

“The Net Zero Challenge is designed to stimulate interest in STEM subjects and to encourage innovation,” said Neil Cowie, Principal and Chief Executive of NESCol. “It’s vital that we shine a light on the array of exciting and rewarding opportunities in the energy sector.”

The project is part of Scotland’s first Energy Transition Skills Hub, opening in Aberdeen later this year, providing expert-led training in low-carbon and green energy.