Smarta Energy and Sol PV Group partner to deliver solar solutions via the Renewable Rewards Fund 

Smarta Energy has partnered with Sol PV Group to bring accessible and cost-effective solar energy solutions to UK businesses as part of the £25M Renewable Rewards Fund.

As businesses strive to meet NetZero targets and reduce operational costs, one of the biggest challenges remains the financial burden of energy upgrades. The Smarta Energy Renewable Rewards Fund aims to eliminate this barrier by providing interest-free funding, now including solar installations via Sol PV Group.

Empowering Businesses with Renewable Energy

This collaboration ensures that businesses can install solar panels with no upfront investment, benefiting from reduced energy bills and long-term sustainability.

“Solar energy is one of the most effective ways businesses can cut costs and carbon emissions, but financial constraints often delay adoption. Through this partnership, we are enabling businesses to transition to solar power seamlessly, ensuring a smarter and more sustainable energy future.”

Kieran Dixon | Group Managing Director | Smarta Utilities Group

Sol PV Group: Experts in Solar Innovation

As a leader in commercial and industrial solar solutions, Sol PV Group brings extensive experience in designing, installing, and maintaining solar PV systems that maximise energy efficiency.

“Our partnership with Smarta Energy opens doors for businesses to access solar technology in a way that wasn’t possible before. By combining our expertise with the Renewable Rewards Fund, we are making clean energy more affordable and accessible than ever.”

Tony Waite | CEO | Sol PV Group

The Renewable Rewards Fund: How It Works

The £25M Renewable Rewards Fund allows businesses to invest in renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital. Funding is built into energy contracts, eliminating the need for loans or credit checks. Businesses can now:

Install solar panels with zero upfront costs

Reduce energy bills and carbon footprint

Access interest-free funding for a variety of energy efficiency projects

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

This partnership marks a significant step in helping UK businesses achieve sustainability goals while maintaining financial flexibility. With energy prices fluctuating and regulatory pressure mounting, renewable solutions like solar PV are no longer optional—they are essential.

Interested businesses can learn more about the Renewable Rewards Fund and solar solutions at:

[email protected]

Free Online Webinar

www.smartaenergy.com | www.solpvgroup.co.uk